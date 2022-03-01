Fewer Covid cases across state, no deaths in Mumbai

The downward spiral of Covid-19 cases continued on Monday in the state with 407 new cases. Four districts — Nandurbar, Hingoli, Jalgoan and Amravati — recorded zero cases of Covid-19.

Mumbai reported only 73 cases and no deaths for the ninth time February. The number of tests conducted dropped from 18,367 on Sunday to 12,014 on Monday.

“We are hopeful that the pandemic is over. Now, we have to learn how to live with adequate precautions and masking,” said Dr Avinash Supe, in-charge of the Covid-19 death committee.

The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.60 per cent in Mumbai. The active Covid-19 cases were 815 as on Saturday.