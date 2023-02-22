scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Few takers for 200-seater water taxi

Nayan XI is the largest water taxi, completely air-conditioned, with a 200-seat facility operational in Mumbai. This boat was initially operated from domestic cruise terminal (DCT) to Belapur and Mandwa.

Via the water taxi, one can travel between South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in just an hour. (Source: mumbaiwatertaxi.com)
Newly-introduced water taxi ‘Nayan XI’ that commutes between Gateway of India and Belapur is getting a poor response. “Water transport service on this route began on February 7, however, on an average just 10-15 commuters are using it daily, for both the back and forth routes,” said a staffer from the company which owns this vessel. However, service between Belapur and Mandwa is seeing good footfall, he added.

Later the operator shifted the service from DCT to Gateway of India, anticipating higher ridership but the service has not met with a favourable response.

Via the water taxi, one can travel between South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in just an hour. Commuters can buy one way ticket for Rs 250 for the lower deck, and for Rs 350 for the upper/ business class deck. To sidestep buying daiy tickets and draw more commuters, the operator is also starting a monthly pass facility. The move aims at attracting office goers who usually travel from Navi Mumbai to South Mumbai. Nayan XI runs only on weekdays between Gateway to Belapur (for office-goers) and on weekends, between Belapur to Mandwa.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 04:20 IST
