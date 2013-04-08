Festive August

The Summer Festive 2013 edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW),which took place in Mumbai from March 22 to 26  saw a total of 89 designers show their creations at 49 shows over the five-day period. The number of stalls was 85. And now that this edition is over,the dates for its next season have already been decided. The Winter Festive 2013 edition of the five-day event will take place at Mumbais Grand Hyatt from August 23 to 27.

Spotlight on the Shirt

The change in season is now apparent with new collections gracing shop windows and shelves. Welcoming the summer is Delhi-based store Moon River,which is focussing on the mens shirt. Aptly titled The Kamiz Collection,it showcases shirts as interpreted by design labels Abraham and Thakore,Lawrence Dolige,Mayank Mansingh Kaul,Nappa Dori and Pero by Aneeth Arora. With a colour palette that veers around shades of white,blue and khaki,its a summer-friendly line-up. From solids to stripes,the shirts come in varied styles and the crumpled look seems to be the seasons style. Footwear and leather accessories are also part of the showcase.

Bottle Blues

Taking its sustainable design initiative to the next level is the jeans brand Levis,with a new collection made from recycled bottles. Yes,you heard it right. These Waste<Less denims include a minimum of 20 per cent post-consumer recycled content,or,on an average,eight 12 to 20-ounce bottles per jean. The PET plastic,or polyethylene terephthalate materials collected through municipal recycling programs across the US are sorted by colour,crushed into flakes,and made into a polyester fiber. The polyester fiber is then blended with cotton fiber,which is finally woven with traditional cotton yarn by Cone Denim to create the denim used in the Waste<Less jeans and trucker jackets. The colour of the bottles used helps add an undertone to the denim fabric creating a unique finish. We dont just want to reduce our impact on the environment,we want to leave it better than we found it, said James Curleigh,global president,Levis,at the launch. The collection features the skinny style as well as the straight fit.

