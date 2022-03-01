Ferried over 3 lakh passengers in one year between Mumbai and Matheran: Central Railway

The Mumbai Division of the Central Railway has ferried 3,13,664 passengers and transported 44,779 parcel/goods packages between January 2021 and January 2022 with a total of 16 services on weekdays and 20 services on weekends between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for the citizens of Mumbai. According to officials, “these services are in addition to providing a comfortable journey to tourists and help in affordable and quick transportation of materials at the nature-friendly hill stations”.

The initiative has resulted in enhancing railway earnings by Rs 1.93 crore during the period. This includes passenger earnings of Rs 1.89 crore and parcel earnings of Rs 3.59 lakh.

The month of November 2021 tops the chart with total passenger and parcel earnings of Rs 27.86 lakh, closely followed by December 2021, with a total passenger and parcel earning of Rs 27.37 lakh.

Officials also said 2022 has started with an encouraging total earning of Rs 19.26 lakh in the month of January 2022. This includes passenger earnings of Rs 19.03 lakh from 32,128 passengers and parcel earning of Rs 21,582 from 2,843 packages.

Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said, “The Central Railway with its shuttle services for passengers between Aman Lodge and Matheran has been instrumental in popularising this place not only as a major tourist destination but also as a place which takes one close to nature. It provides the thrill of watching nature closely along with a memorable ride on the toy train thus immersing oneself in the serenity of the natural environment of Matheran.”