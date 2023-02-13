scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Fergusson College row: HC seeks govt’s response to Awhad’s plea against chargesheet in 2016 Pune FIR

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a plea filed by Awhad and two others, seeking that the FIR be quashed and the chargesheet filed in the case be set aside.

The FIR had claimed that the accused, without giving any notice, gathered at the college campus to protest. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to explain how a gathering, of which petitioner NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was a part in 2016, was unlawful, leading to the Pune Police lodging an FIR.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a plea filed by Awhad and two others, seeking that the FIR be quashed and the chargesheet filed in the case be set aside.

On March 23, 2016, the Deccan police station had lodged an FIR in connection to a clash between NCP, BJYM and ABVP workers at Fergusson College campus in Pune. They were booked on charges under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. The chargesheet in the case was filed in August 2018.

The FIR had claimed that the accused, without giving any notice, gathered at the college campus to protest. It alleged that despite the local administration and the police repeatedly requesting the accused to maintain peace, as examinations were going on in the college, they raised slogans and also pelted stones on each other, injuring one person. Moreover, Awhad was heckled during the clash.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 13, 2023: Know about Appointment to various Constituti...
UPSC Key- February 13, 2023: Know about Appointment to various Constituti...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits

Claiming that mere raising of slogans did not affect the general public, the plea said that the accused had not indulged in any overt act as per the chargesheet and therefore, the petitioners are being falsely implicated.

More from Mumbai

The HC will hear the matter after three weeks.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 23:32 IST
Next Story

PM Modi to inaugurate tribal fest on Feb 16; 1,000 artists and artisans to participate

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close