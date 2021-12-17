Fellow inmate saw Sheena alive in Srinagar: Indrani writes to CBI

FORMER MEDIA executive Indrani Mukerjea, facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, has written to the CBI from jail claiming that a fellow inmate had told her that she had seen Bora alive in Srinagar.

Mukerjea has been booked for murdering Bora in Mumbai on April 24, 2012 and dumping her body in Raigad district the next day. She was arrested in 2015 when the incident came to light after her former driver Shyamvar Rai was arrested in a separate case.

Mukerjea’s lawyer Sana Ranees Khan confirmed that a letter was sent to the central agency on November 27 by her client lodged in Byculla women’s jail. Khan said she will be moving a formal application before the trial court on December 28 — when the case is scheduled for a hearing — seeking that statement be recorded of the woman inmate who Mukerjea claimed told her that she had met Bora when on a vacation to Srinagar. In her letter, Mukerjea has asked the CBI to probe the inmate’s claim.

Mukerjea is facing trial on charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy. ‘

The CBI had in its chargesheet claimed that the remains found in Raigad belonged to Bora.

Mukerjea’s previous bail applications have been rejected. Her co-accused and former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai – who has turned approver in the case – remain in jail. Another co-accused and former husband, Peter Mukerjea, was granted bail last year.