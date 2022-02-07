Over the past year, the Maharashtra and Mumbai police force have hit the spotlight for all the wrong reasons — from cash for posting scam to FIRs against its former Commissioner. Police historian Deepak Rao, who has tracked the force over the past few decades and has written books on the two forces, talks to Mohamed Thaver about how he views the crisis facing the two institutions and preserving the history of the force. Excerpts from an interview:

You are someone who has tracked the Maharashtra and Mumbai Police over the years and written books about it. What do you feel about what has transpired over the past year?

I feel really sorry for the recent state of affairs in the Mumbai police force where the hallowed post of the Mumbai Police Commissioner came into the limelight for all the wrong reasons. It is sad to see that one of the most admired police forces in the country, which is known for its investigative skills, and which has seen giants like Julio Ribeiro, go through such a phase.

Over the years, have you seen the image of the institution of Maharashtra/Mumbai police take a hit? What reasons would you attribute for the same?

See it is not that there was no political interference earlier; however, it was not this visible. The head of the Maharashtra police or the Police Commissioner would handle political issues and it would not trickle down to the junior officers. Officers of the DCP rank and others did not directly have to interact with the government and it was the Commissioner or DGP/IGP who was the head of the force dealing with these issues.

However, over the past two decades, things seem to have changed with junior officers too being emboldened to approach politicians thereby putting more pressure on the chiefs of the police forces.

Over the years, what are other instances that come to mind where the Mumbai Police as an institution had faced challenging times?

I think the last time the force had faced such a negative spotlight was when its Commissioner RS Sharma was arrested in the Telgi scam on the day of his retirement. For common people to see the head of the police being arrested diminishes their confidence in the force. Prior to this, in 1982 during the Bombay Police riots, things had become worse when policemen had left police stations and were protesting on the roads for better working conditions. The CRPF had to be called in.

The local police was told that the CRPF was called in to take some action against union leader Datta Samant. The CRPF guys came in 250 cabs and conducted a midnight raid at the Mumbai Police armoury at Lamington road so they couldn’t take to arms. This had enraged the constabulary, which protested on the streets for the next three-four days.

People in the city were scared as they didn’t know whom to approach. Eventually, it was due to the deft handling of the situation by the then DGP KP Medhekar and Commissioner Ribeiro, who only punished some of the constables and forgave the majority, that things returned to normal.

Tell us about the coffee table books you wrote on the Mumbai Police.

The book was written by me in 2007 at the behest of then Mumbai Police Commissioner Anami Roy. IPS officer Subodh Jaiswal had helped me quite a bit with the book. Of late, people have been making requests for a copy of the book but I myself have a single copy.

I, however, think it is time to do an updated version of the book as times have changed a lot since 2007 with newer police wings covering cyber crime coming up and the recent Nirbhaya squad launched by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

You recently wrote a coffee table book on the Maharashtra police as well. When will that be available?

Yes, we did a coffee table book on the Maharashtra police. While the push for the book came from then DGP Datta Padsalgikar, DGP Subodh Jaiswal continued with the work. It was released in January 2021 at a small function at Raj Bhavan and a handful of copies were released. The book starts from how Maharashtra state came into being from a “bilingual Bombay state”. It then goes on to show how various units of the force like C 90s, Force One came into being over the years and the historic events that led to creation of these forces and various designations. Another idea given by Mr Jaiswal was to add some of the cartoons drawn from the famous common man series by RK Laxman, which we have included. The book was in English and now, once the Marathi version is complete, I am hoping they will be launched together for the general public so that they know the history behind the force.