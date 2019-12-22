Fee Regulation (Amendment) Act: Yuva Sena members meet Maharashtra CM, demand changes in law

Representatives of Yuva Sena have met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: Shiv Sena/ File) Representatives of Yuva Sena have met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: Shiv Sena/ File)

Representatives of Yuva Sena have met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with a letter of appeal, seeking changes ion the “problematic” clauses in the Fee Regulation (Amendment) Act 2018.

On Thursday, a protest rally was held in Nagpur by several parents — under the banner of India-Wide Parents Association — seeking changes in the law. They later approached Yuva Sena members, who went on to meet the CM, School Education Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray with a letter listing their demands the same day.

Calling the former school education minister “ignorant”, the delegation alleged that certain clauses in the Act have given free rein to school managements. The appeal was signed by MLAs Anil Parab and Vilas Potnis, Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai as well as members Sainath Durge and Amit Patil. Potnis also demanded that the matter be taken up at the Winter Session of the Assembly, which concluded on Saturday in Nagpur.

The clauses that have led to protests include Section 2 clause K of the Act that stated that at least 25 per cent of the parents should be against the fee hike announced by a particular school in order to raise an objection. The letter demanded that this ceiling be lowered.

On Section (6)(1G) stating that the school management needs the approval of a minimum of 76 per cent of the parents to hike fees or the approval of the working committee, the appeal demanded that the managements should need the approval of all parents, without any alternative.

Again, Section 2 (2) stated that caution fees need to be collected from students for usage of lab instruments and other things. The letter stated that a minimum and maximum amount needs to be decided to ensure that parents are not overcharged by the school managements.

The letter, while demanding regular audits to check whether the rules are being followed, stated that the audit department should come out with a standard operating protocol for the same, which should be passed on by the deputy director (Education) for display in school notice boards. No members of the school management must be a part of the Divisional Fee Regulatory Authority, the letter added.

The president of India-Wide Parents Association, advocate Anubha Sahai, said: “We demand that the government should either scrap the anti-parent Act or make it more parent-friendly, take action on previous complaints and refund excess money collected from parents.”

