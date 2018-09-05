Mumbai: Fed up with bullying, minor stabs 22-year-old, say police

On Saturday, the minor bought a knife from a shop in Dharavi and attacked Sayyed while he was standing on the road near Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank in the area. (Representational Image) On Saturday, the minor bought a knife from a shop in Dharavi and attacked Sayyed while he was standing on the road near Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank in the area. (Representational Image)

Tired of being bullied, a minor boy allegedly murdered a 22-year-old man in Dharavi. The police said the 17-year-old turned himself in after stabbing the history-sheeter 14 times in broad daylight on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Rias Basu Sayyed, lived in the same locality as the minor. In his confession to the police, the minor has reportedly said he was constantly harassed and insulted by Sayyed.

An officer from Dharavi police station said: “Sayyed would keep insulting him in the area where they both lived. Everyone would laugh at him.” On Saturday, the minor bought a knife from a shop in Dharavi and attacked Sayyed while he was standing on the road near Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank in the area.

“The minor attacked Sayyed from the rear. He was angry to such an extent that he stabbed him 14 times,” said an officer. When he walked towards the police station in blood-strained clothes, officers at the Shahu Nagar police station initially thought he had been attacked. The boy reportedly told officers that he had killed a man.

The Dharavi police then checked at Sion Hospital and learnt that Sayyed had been declared brought dead. Police have registered a case of murder. The boy, who surrendered at Shahu Nagar police station, was brought in for interrogation. The minor was booked under IPC Section 302 (murder). The police said the minor was sent to Dongri children home. The deceased was a repeated offender with charges of theft and robbery registered against him.

