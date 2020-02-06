Fears of privatisation as corporators, union oppose hiring freeze in BMC

Huge numbers of vacant posts in the establishment could dampen BMC’s budget promises of giving city world-class roads Huge numbers of vacant posts in the establishment could dampen BMC’s budget promises of giving city world-class roads

Opposing the freeze on fresh recruitment announced by Municipal Commissioner Parveen Pardeshi, corporators and the employees’ union of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Wednesday that with staff already overburdened, it was impossible to make Mumbai a “happy” city as envisaged in the budget.

Citing a drop in revenue, Pardeshi proposed in the BMC budget 2020-21 that there would be no new recruitment until the financial situation improved.

With about 27 per cent vacancies, the country’s richest municipal corporation is already facing a staff crunch, and employees often complain about being overworked. According to BMC figures, there are nearly 37,800 vacant posts across civic departments. The civic body has 1.43 lakh sanctioned (status till June 2019) posts for technical, and administrative officials and sanitation workers, of which 1.05 lakh are filled.

An official from the BMC, on condition of anonymity, said that in the engineering and administrative department, vacancies have gone up to 30 per cent.

Huge numbers of vacant posts in the establishment could dampen BMC’s budget promises of giving city world-class roads, pure water supply and environment-friendly and climate-resilient city. The BMC is also responsible for solid waste management, stormwater drains and open spaces. Pardeshi also wants to hire people on an apprenticeship basis for six months to one year for non-technical or administrative roles, rather than recruiting new people.

Leader of the House and corporator from the ruling Shiv Sena, Vishakha Raut, has also spoken out against Pardeshi’s move of putting recruitment on hold and called it “arbitrary”.

“Recruitment should not be stopped as it will have an impact on the quality of services. BMC’s work is skilled and it cannot be met by some apprenticeship. This is the service industry and not the profit-making sector. If you do not give good services to the citizens, then why will they pay taxes?” said Raut.

Raut also said that before taking such drastic steps, elected representatives were not consulted. “When the budget was in the making, we were called upon by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to give our suggestions. But we were not taken into confidence on any big decisions. It was a total farce,” Raut told The Indian Express.

When asked if this was the start of privatisation at BMC, Raut said it would not be allowed to happen. Opposition leader Ravi Raja has also raised the alarm on the “extreme” step of not filling vacancies. “The budget states that no vacancies will be filled until revenue collection improves. Right now, many departments are facing a serious human resource crunch. I hope, by not filling up vacant posts, BMC doesn’t intend to take the route of privatisation,” said Raja.

Municipal unions have also opposed the move, and are planning to write to Pardeshi. “The civic administration is slowly moving towards privatisation. The engineering staff is overloaded since most of them handle at least two charges at a time. There are several vacant posts in the department and if they are not filled, it will certainly have an impact on services,” said Sainath Rajadhyksha, president of the Municipal Engineers’ Union. According to the union, about 300 sub-engineer and junior engineer posts are vacant.

“Vacant posts in essential service departments like health, solid waste management, fire brigade, water supply have to be filled. If new people are not recruited, it would be very difficult to give services to citizens and people’s anger will rise. We are opposing the move completely. The civic body should find other ways to increase revenue,” said Prakash Devdas, member of the BMC Employees Organisation Coordination Committee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.