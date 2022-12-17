scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Fearless sense of independence of courts saved democracy during Emergency: CJI Chandrachud

"It was judges like Rane who kept the torch of liberty burning which had become dim in those years of Emergency in 1975"

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud with Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijuju, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurates the S-Block building of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The “fearless sense of independence of courts” saved democracy during the Emergency in 1975, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said here on Saturday.

CJI Chandrachud, who assumed the office of the Chief Justice of India in November, was felicitated by the Bombay High Court here.

At the ceremony, he spoke at length about several judges of the past and his experience while working with them.

“It was judges like Rane who kept the torch of liberty burning which had become dim in those years of Emergency in 1975. It was the fearless sense of independence of our courts which saved Indian democracy in 1975,” the CJI said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

He said the Indian democracy stands firm because of the “fierce tradition of our own courts, of the judges of the bar who have come together and hoisted the flag, and the torch of freedom for which our court stands and has always stood”.

Speaking about the Bombay High Court, the CJI said its strength lies in its ability to write, formulate and lay down the law for the future.

“It is for us to do everything we can to attract the best talents to the Bombay HC. There I believe judges have a vital role to play in providing mentorship to the bar,” he said.

Advertisement

The CJI also acknowledged the increasing emphasis on technology in the functioning of courts.

“The nature of judicial institutions has changed over the last few decades. There is increasing use of technology in our functioning. We couldn’t have functioned if it was not for technology in the times of the COVID pandemic,” he said.

The CJI said the infrastructure put in during the pandemic shouldn’t be dismantled.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

“It’s important that we use technology even if we are not comfortable with technology,” he added.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 10:39:54 pm
Next Story

In MVA show of strength, ‘Halla Bol’ rally takes battle to BJP-Shinde Sena camp

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close