Fearing Lok Adalat, motorists in Maharashtra clear e-challan dues of Rs 5.5 crore within a week

The Maharashtra Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), better known as the highway traffic police, has collected e-challan dues worth Rs 5.52 crore from 1.20 lakh motorists in a week’s time with the help of the Lok Adalat. The motorists paid up fearing that they would have to be present before the court.

In future too, the highway traffic police intend to take this route for collecting pending dues totalling up to Rs 1,125 crore – Rs 413 crore from Mumbai alone – from 2.94 crore motorists.

The amount was collected from September 13 to September 20. Motorists who do not pay the fines by Friday (September 24) would be required to present themselves before the Lok Adalat on Saturday in their respective districts. The notices have been sent via SMS to vehicle owners’ registered mobile numbers through a link. If the challan amount is not paid before the Lok Adalat proceedings, the Maharashtra police plan to move court.

The Indian Express had reported last month that the HSP plans to approach the Lok Adalat to recover the pending fines. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General (Traffic), Maharashtra, said, “We approached the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority and the Bombay High Court to place these unpaid traffic challan cases before the Lok Adalat.” Pre-Litigation notices were issued to over 10 lakh vehicle owners across the state for non-payment of e-challan dues.

Due to paucity of time, the notices were served to repeat offenders who have pending dues of over Rs 1,000. However, the police intend to send notices to all 2.94 crore motorists before the next Lok Adalat in December.

“Even those who have not received court notices are requested to check the status of pending challans, if any, on the traffic authority’s MahaTrafficapp and clear them to avoid legal action,” an official said.

Challan cases

Total: 4.45 crore (4,45,07,884)

Paid: 1.51 crore (1,51,07,255)

Unpaid: 2.94 crore (2,94,00,629)

Recovery % : 33.94

Executed fines

Total: Rs 1586.87 crore (15,86,87,45,240)



Paid: Rs 461.96 crore (4,61,96,39,071)

Unpaid: Rs 1124.91 crore (11,24,91,06,169)

Recovery % : 29.11