FDA’s ban on loose masalas puts Lalbaug’s ‘by the gram’ way of doing business at risk

At Mumbai’s century-old Lalbaug spice market, customers have long bought masalas in small quantities, relying on shopkeepers whose families have served generations of buyers. A Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) order banning the sale of loose, unpackaged spice powders has divided traders – while some back the move to curb adulteration, others fear higher costs and disruption to their traditional businesses.

Ajit Gaikwad, president of the New Lalbaug Markets Merchants Association, said traders supported the objective but needed clarity on implementation.

“If the government wants to eliminate adulteration, this is a good system. But there are practical issues that need to be addressed, including how to handle customers who need only 10 grams when packaged products may be available in quantities of 50 grams or more,” he said.