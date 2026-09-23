Amid Vimal Elaichi row, Tukaram Mundhe’s reminder to Bollywood celebs: ‘Influence is not immunity’

Tukaram Mundhe has amplified President Murmu's warning to celebs on harmful endorsements. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Weeks after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra issued a show-cause notice to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their Vimal Elaichi advertisement, Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has reminded celebrities of their responsibility while promoting food products. And it has come with a warning, almost.

“Influence is not immunity,” Tukaram Mundhe posted on X on Wednesday afternoon.

“Artists, like everyone else, must respect the law and recognise the responsibility that comes with endorsing products, behaviours and habits that shape public choices,” he said.

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He added that “when influence is used to endorse food products, public health cannot be an afterthought,” adding that the state had “already issued notices to artists for endorsements that raise concerns in the larger public interest.”