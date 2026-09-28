Tukaram Mundhe on Sanjay Raut’s extortion charges: ‘Show me’

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe gestures as he speaks during an interview at his office at Bandra East in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has responded to the extortion charges levelled by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut against the food safety regulator’s officers, saying the charges are generic and lack specifics. Tukaram Mundhe has also denied receiving any letter from Sanjay Raut, alleging that the food safety officials were extorting hoteliers, restaurants and quick commerce businesses.

According to several media reports, Sanjay Raut reportedly wrote a letter to Tukaram Mundhe, alleging that “this industry of collecting money by threatening and blackmailing hoteliers has now started with more vigour than before.”

“FDA Designated Officers (DOs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) are openly collecting large amounts of money from hotels, restaurants and quick commerce businesses by threatening to suspend their licences. It is being said that before Mundhe became FDA Commissioner, the rate for closing notices was Rs 10,000–12,000. After Mundhe created panic, the same rate went up to Rs 75,000 to Rs 2 lakh,” the letter reportedly states.