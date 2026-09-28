Tukaram Mundhe on Sanjay Raut’s extortion charges: ‘Show me’

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has responded to the extortion charges levelled by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut against the food safety regulator’s officers, saying the charges are generic and lack specifics. Tukaram Mundhe has also denied receiving any letter from Sanjay Raut, alleging that the food safety officials were extorting hoteliers, restaurants and quick commerce businesses.
According to several media reports, Sanjay Raut reportedly wrote a letter to Tukaram Mundhe, alleging that “this industry of collecting money by threatening and blackmailing hoteliers has now started with more vigour than before.”
“FDA Designated Officers (DOs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) are openly collecting large amounts of money from hotels, restaurants and quick commerce businesses by threatening to suspend their licences. It is being said that before Mundhe became FDA Commissioner, the rate for closing notices was Rs 10,000–12,000. After Mundhe created panic, the same rate went up to Rs 75,000 to Rs 2 lakh,” the letter reportedly states.
Responding to the allegations, Tukaram Mundhe told The Indian Express: “I haven’t received any copy of the letter. I have also read about it in media reports. I am really thankful to him (Sanjay Raut). My request is that if he has details, please share them with me or with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, whoever he trusts.”
Mundhe also said he wanted all licensees who had been asked for money, or had paid it, to reach out to him with details of the officer and the transaction.
Asked about fears among small and mid-segment restaurateurs, hoteliers and quick commerce operators that complaining against an FDA officer would invite further harassment, he said, “You have to have faith in somebody. Even on my complaint portal, we mask the name. Nobody knows who filed the complaint. Similarly, if you reach out to me, I won’t reveal your identity to my officers. What I need is just evidence. If any of my officers is doing anything corrupt, please bring it to my notice with all the details.”
Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra FDA commissioner on May 25, and until August, the food safety regulator had conducted 12,083 inspections, issued 5,269 improvement notices, and suspended 603 licenses.
Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More