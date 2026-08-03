Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala’s licence suspended after Mumbai man finds stapler pin in kaju katli

FDA suspends Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala’s FSSAI licence after complaint over stapler pin in kaju katli. (AI-generated image)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday suspended the FSSAI licence of Charni Road’s famous Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala after a man in Mumbai alleged that he found a stapler pin in a piece of kaju katli he had purchased from the sweet shop.

The FDA officials inspected the Charni Road outlet of Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala after the complaint and suspended its FSSAI licence.

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