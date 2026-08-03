Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala’s licence suspended after Mumbai man finds stapler pin in kaju katli

The FDA officials inspected the Charni Road outlet of Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala after the complaint and suspended its FSSAI licence.

Written by: Heena Khandelwal
1 min readAug 3, 2026 06:08 PM IST
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday suspended the FSSAI licence of Charni Road’s famous Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala after a man in Mumbai alleged that he found a stapler pin in a piece of kaju katli he had purchased from the sweet shop.

The FDA officials inspected the Charni Road outlet of Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala after the complaint and suspended its FSSAI licence.

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Heena Khandelwal
Heena Khandelwal

Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More

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