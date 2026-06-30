Rats, cockroaches, rotting food: FDA suspends six Mumbai eateries in hygiene crackdown

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Rats in kitchens, cockroach infestations, foul odour, leaking refrigerators and expired food products were among the serious hygiene violations that prompted the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to suspend the licences of six food establishments in Mumbai including a posh eatery in South Mumbai during a enforcement drive.
The action followed inspections conducted between June 26 and 28 under a special campaign ordered by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to crack down on food safety violations and the illegal trade in banned food products.
The six Mumbai establishments were found to be in serious violation of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, and provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.
Among those facing action was Flint & Waarsa, operated by Aditya Birla New Age Restaurants and Cafe Pvt Ltd at the NCPA in Nariman Point. During an inspection on June 27, officials detected misbranded food products, collected five samples for laboratory analysis, seized products worth ₹11,350 for incorrect labelling and destroyed expired food items valued at ₹16,201.
At M.K. Bakery in Borivali East, inspectors found food production continuing despite renovation work being underway. The premises were also found to be unhygienic. Two food samples were collected, while products worth ₹8,100 were seized for labelling violations.
Hotel Shree Krishna (Sujit Bar and Restaurant) in Bhandup West was cited for multiple deficiencies, including refrigerators without temperature display systems, a rusted and leaking kitchen refrigerator and poor overall hygiene standards.
Inspectors visiting Hotel Gopal Krishna in Santacruz East found a rat inside the premises, a foul smell emanating from the kitchen and garbage accumulation in drainage lines, along with several other food safety violations.
At Karak Enterprises Pvt Ltd in Andheri East, officials reported a heavy cockroach infestation, absence of insect-proof mesh, failure to conduct mandatory medical examinations of employees, peeling walls and ceilings, inadequate customer grievance mechanisms and refrigeration equipment that was unable to maintain safe food temperatures.
The sixth establishment, Ace Clubs and Resorts Pvt Ltd (Madras Diaries) in Bandra West, was found to have failed to maintain prescribed hygiene standards and lacked mandatory food testing records and statutory documentation.
Across Maharashtra, the FDA carried out 31 raids, seized prohibited items such as pan masala and gutkha worth ₹34.87 lakh, arrested 19 people involved in the sale, distribution and transportation of banned products, sealed one establishment and confiscated three vehicles
The enforcement drive also targeted the illegal trade in banned food products. In addition to seizures worth ₹34.87 lakh, the FDA initiated criminal proceedings that led to 19 arrests, the sealing of one establishment and the seizure of three vehicles allegedly used in the illicit trade.
Appealing to consumers to remain vigilant, the FDA urged citizens to report suspected food adulteration or hygiene violations through the FoSCoS portal, the Food Safety Connect mobile application or its toll-free helpline.
Mundhe said the department would continue stringent enforcement measures to ensure consumers have access to safe and compliant food products.
“The manufacture or sale of fake, unlicensed or misleading products, or any activity posing a threat to public health, will not be tolerated. Strict legal action against violators will continue,” he said.
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