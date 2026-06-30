Rats, cockroaches, rotting food: FDA suspends six Mumbai eateries in hygiene crackdown

Maharashtra FDA suspends six Mumbai eateries following crack down on food safety violations. (Image generated using AI)

Rats in kitchens, cockroach infestations, foul odour, leaking refrigerators and expired food products were among the serious hygiene violations that prompted the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to suspend the licences of six food establishments in Mumbai including a posh eatery in South Mumbai during a enforcement drive.

The action followed inspections conducted between June 26 and 28 under a special campaign ordered by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to crack down on food safety violations and the illegal trade in banned food products.

The six Mumbai establishments were found to be in serious violation of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, and provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.