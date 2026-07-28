FDA suspends licenses of milk suppliers, Bombay HC intervenes: ‘Drastic action’

Earlier this month, Tukaram Mundhe-led FDA issued license suspension orders against milk vendors and suppliers after inspections revealed repeated instances of adulteration, synthetic milk production and other violations. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court (HC) has granted an interim stay on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) order suspending licenses of some milk suppliers and vendors, noting lack of compliance with the procedure. Referring to the suspension of licenses as ‘drastic action’ by the FDA, the court underlined that there was no emergency that required such a step without granting a hearing to the petitioners.

A single-judge bench of Justice S C Chapalgaonkar was hearing separate pleas filed by milk vendors and suppliers against FDA’s action on food safety violations earlier this month.

Justice Chapalgaonkar observed that “without issuing improvement notice, direct action of suspension of license is taken” and the petitioner was not given an opportunity to have his side heard or was not served with deficiencies mentioned in the order.