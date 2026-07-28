FDA suspends license of Mumbai’s six-decade-old Udupi eatery Poornima Restaurant

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence of Poornima Restaurant, the iconic Udupi eatery in Mumbai’s Fort area, with immediate effect over multiple food safety and hygiene violations.
Located in Raja Bahadur Compound, a short walk from the Bombay Stock Exchange and opposite Bombay House, the over six-decade-old restaurant is known for its loyal clientele, including executives from Bombay House and visitors to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Bombay High Court.
The suspension follows an inspection conducted on July 23 by Food Safety Officer R. S. Suryawanshi, which found serious violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and hygiene regulations that, according to the FDA, posed significant risks to public health.
Among the key findings was fungal growth on stored raw vegetables, including drumsticks—a key ingredient in sambar—and bananas used to prepare the restaurant’s signature dish banana vada. “Considering the fact that idli and dosa batter is acidic in nature, fungal infestation in the kitchen may cause serious health hazards,” an FDA official said.
According to the FDA, raw contaminated materials were stored alongside cooked and frozen food items. The inspection also found several flies, stagnant water, dirty drains without cockroach traps, and unhygienic walls and ceilings with flaking paint and rust.
Other violations included the absence of medical fitness records and periodic health check-ups for food handlers, refrigeration unit doors that did not seal properly, and the use of non-food-grade plastic barrels to store pickles without the required compliance certification.
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