FDA suspends license of Mumbai’s six-decade-old Udupi eatery Poornima Restaurant

Fungal growth found on stored raw vegetables at the restaurant, including drumsticks used for sambar and bananas used for their signature banana vada, per Maharashtra FDA. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence of Poornima Restaurant, the iconic Udupi eatery in Mumbai’s Fort area, with immediate effect over multiple food safety and hygiene violations.

Located in Raja Bahadur Compound, a short walk from the Bombay Stock Exchange and opposite Bombay House, the over six-decade-old restaurant is known for its loyal clientele, including executives from Bombay House and visitors to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Bombay High Court.

The suspension follows an inspection conducted on July 23 by Food Safety Officer R. S. Suryawanshi, which found serious violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and hygiene regulations that, according to the FDA, posed significant risks to public health.