FDA suspends licences of four Domino’s, one Pizza Hut outlet in Mumbai

The Domino's and Pizza Hut actions form part of a single-day sweep on August 11 that also touched KFC, McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, Starbucks and Monginis outlets, under the state's "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign.

Three Domino’s Pizza outlets across Mumbai, and one in Karad had their food business licences suspended on August 11 after a statewide inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra targeting chain restaurants and quick-service outlets such as Domino’s Pizza, KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Subway, Burger King, Starbucks, Monginis etc. A total of 104 establishments were inspected.

Three of the suspended Domino’s Pizza outlets are in Vile Parle West, Borivali West and R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West, while the fourth is in Malkapur near Karad in Satara district. All four are run by franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.

FDA officials inspecting them cited violations of Schedule-4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, which lays down hygiene and infrastructure norms for food establishments.