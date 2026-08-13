FDA suspends licences of four Domino’s, one Pizza Hut outlet in Mumbai

The Domino's and Pizza Hut actions form part of a single-day sweep on August 11 that also touched KFC, McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, Starbucks and Monginis outlets, under the state's "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign.
Three Domino’s Pizza outlets across Mumbai, and one in Karad had their food business licences suspended on August 11 after a statewide inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra targeting chain restaurants and quick-service outlets such as Domino’s Pizza, KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Subway, Burger King, Starbucks, Monginis etc. A total of 104 establishments were inspected.
Three of the suspended Domino’s Pizza outlets are in Vile Parle West, Borivali West and R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West, while the fourth is in Malkapur near Karad in Satara district. All four are run by franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
FDA officials inspecting them cited violations of Schedule-4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, which lays down hygiene and infrastructure norms for food establishments.
At the Borivali outlet, inspectors recorded a compliance score of just 54 percent, flagging inadequate segregation of raw and cooked food, oily residue on pizza-preparation surfaces, and gaps in pest control. The Ghatkopar franchise, inside R-City Mall, drew a longer list of lapses: no documented cleaning and sanitation schedule, missing food-grade certificates for materials that come into contact with food, and no records of medical check-ups or vaccination for food handlers. At Vile Parle, officials flagged issues with potable water testing, temperature monitoring of frozen food, and access points that could let in rodents and pests.
The Malkapur unit scored even lower — 47 percent — with inspectors noting deficiencies in infrastructure, equipment, cleanliness and pest control. Separately, in Amravati, officials at another Jubilant-run Domino’s outlet found 32 pieces of expired Dough Balls worth Rs 256 still in stock, though that outlet’s licence was not suspended.
Pizza Hut in Karad also gets licence suspended
Domino’s wasn’t alone among pizza chains to draw scrutiny. In Karad, Sapphire Foods India Ltd., which operates Pizza Hut outlets, also had its licence suspended after inspectors found the outlet lacked separate ovens and baking pans for vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas, and that sauce bottles and condiment packets carried no packing or expiry dates.
In Akola, a Sapphire-run Pizza Hut was separately penalised over 55 kg of frozen paneer that inspectors suspected was misbranded and substandard.
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The Domino’s and Pizza Hut actions form part of a single-day sweep on August 11 that also touched KFC, McDonald’s, Subway, Burger King, Starbucks and Monginis outlets, under the state’s “Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra” campaign. Of the 104 establishments inspected on Tuesday, two were ordered to shut immediately, 95 received improvement notices, and five — the four Domino’s outlets plus the Karad Pizza Hut — had their licences suspended outright.
Additionally, in Bhandup, two dhabas — Mumbai Metro Dhaba, near Fortis Hospital, and Gulsan the Punjabi Dhaba, opposite D-Mart — also had their licences suspended this week. At both places, officials found serious deficiencies regarding cleanliness, infrastructure, raw material inspection and storage.
Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More