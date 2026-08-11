Blinkit raided: Maharashtra food safety regulator finds cockroaches, expired food at Mumbai outlet

Officials described the premises as “extremely unclean” and found cockroaches on stored vegetables and fruits, raising concerns over possible contamination. (Representational image/File)

The Maharashtra food safety regulator has suspended the food licence of Blink Commerce Private Limited, the entity operating quick-commerce platform BlinkIt, for its Malad West dark store.

The licence was suspended after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found heavy cockroach infestation, expired food stock and multiple hygiene violations during an inspection. The food safety agency also raided the Reliance store in Buldhana district after a complaint mentioned live insects in kaju katli.

The food agency regulator’s action against the BlinkIt store is limited to the inspected facility and does not constitute a suspension of BlinkIt’s overall food operations.

The FDA inspection was conducted on August 7 at the company’s facility on Ramchandra Lane, Malad West. Officials described the premises as “extremely unclean” and found cockroaches on stored vegetables and fruits, raising concerns over possible contamination.