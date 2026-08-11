Blinkit raided: Maharashtra food safety regulator finds cockroaches, expired food at Mumbai outlet

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The Maharashtra food safety regulator has suspended the food licence of Blink Commerce Private Limited, the entity operating quick-commerce platform BlinkIt, for its Malad West dark store.
The licence was suspended after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found heavy cockroach infestation, expired food stock and multiple hygiene violations during an inspection. The food safety agency also raided the Reliance store in Buldhana district after a complaint mentioned live insects in kaju katli.
The food agency regulator’s action against the BlinkIt store is limited to the inspected facility and does not constitute a suspension of BlinkIt’s overall food operations.
The FDA inspection was conducted on August 7 at the company’s facility on Ramchandra Lane, Malad West. Officials described the premises as “extremely unclean” and found cockroaches on stored vegetables and fruits, raising concerns over possible contamination.
The FDA suspended the facility’s food licence with immediate effect until further orders. The order bars the company from selling or distributing food or conducting any food business from those premises during the suspension period.
In a separate case, the FDA inspected a Reliance Retail outlet at ARD Cinemall in Buldhana on August 8 following a customer complaint of fungus and live insects in Lakshmi Narayan brand kaju katli.
Although the specific batch mentioned in the complaint was not found at the outlet, FDA officials seized 11.34 kg of kaju katli worth Rs 10,238 from a related batch and sent samples for laboratory analysis. Further action will depend on the test results.
As part of a special drive against milk and dairy adulteration, nearly 14,378 kg or litres of dairy products worth Rs 93.26 lakh were confiscated.
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