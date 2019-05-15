FDA raids Mulund juice shop, seizes material worth Rs 8.87 lakh

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday raided a Mulund-based mango juice shop vendor on suspicion that artificial sweetener was being used in the products.

The FDA officials seized mango juice, sugar and food colour worth Rs 8.87 lakh from Vijay Traders. The sugar stock and food colour were stocked in a cold storage room at the shop. “Artificial flavouring to give a desired colour to juice is prohibited. We had received a tip-off that artificial colouring was being used to dupe customers,” said Shailesh Aadhav, Joint Commissioner (Food) in Mumbai.