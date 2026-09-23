‘Blood on ice’: Inside FDA raids that got Gallops’ Mumbai outlet shut

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Tukaram Mundhe-led Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra on Tuesday suspended the licence of Gallops at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, a familiar name on Mumbai’s dining map, after food inspectors said they found blood and ketchup stains from non-vegetarian food on ice inside a refrigerator, along with grease, live cockroaches and ants in the kitchen.
The action against M/s BJRS (Gallops) Restaurant, located inside the Royal Western India Turf Club at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, came during a special FDA inspection drive ahead of the festive season.
“The inspection found raw material in torn or damaged packaging, deteriorated walls, inadequate covering of drainage and cockroach traps, water stagnation and a lack of records of annual medical examination and vaccination of food handlers, besides the blood and ketchup stains, live cockroaches and ants,” officials said, adding it constituted continued violations under Schedule 4.
The FDA action comes months after Gallops marked 40 years at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The restaurant opened in 1986 after three friends, Jasmine and Bobby Singh and Rahul Malik, won the bid to operate a restaurant at the racecourse. Over the decades, Gallops became known for its long-standing menu and its location overlooking the racecourse.
The largest-value seizure in Mumbai during the festive inspections came from M/s Gurukrupa Dairy Products in Malad East. Officials seized approximately 2,464.05 kg of adulterated and misleadingly labelled ghee, refined sunflower oil and vanaspati, valued at approximately Rs 13.55 lakh.
At M/s Gufran Seekh Corner on Versova-Yari Road, Andheri West, the FDA found that the establishment was operating without a valid food licence or registration.
“The inspection also found violations under Schedule 4 … the FDA issued a binding order on September 22 directing it to immediately cease business and not resume operations until a valid licence or registration was obtained and the deficiencies were rectified,” officials said.
The FDA also suspended the licence of M/s Dreamer Hospitality Pvt Ltd at Bandstand, Bandra West after its inspection found violations of hygiene and health-related provisions under Schedule 4. Similar violations were found at M/s Mirari on St Dominic Road, Bandra West.
“We are temporarily pausing sales to complete some requirements with the FSSAI. We appreciate our customers’ patience and will share updates shortly,” Gallops spokesperson.
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