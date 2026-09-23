‘Blood on ice’: Inside FDA raids that got Gallops’ Mumbai outlet shut

The FDA also suspended the licence of M/s Dreamer Hospitality Pvt Ltd at Bandstand, Bandra West after its inspection found violations of hygiene and health-related provisions under Schedule 4. Similar violations were found at M/s Mirari on St Dominic Road, Bandra West. (Express photo)

Tukaram Mundhe-led Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra on Tuesday suspended the licence of Gallops at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, a familiar name on Mumbai’s dining map, after food inspectors said they found blood and ketchup stains from non-vegetarian food on ice inside a refrigerator, along with grease, live cockroaches and ants in the kitchen.

The action against M/s BJRS (Gallops) Restaurant, located inside the Royal Western India Turf Club at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, came during a special FDA inspection drive ahead of the festive season.

“The inspection found raw material in torn or damaged packaging, deteriorated walls, inadequate covering of drainage and cockroach traps, water stagnation and a lack of records of annual medical examination and vaccination of food handlers, besides the blood and ketchup stains, live cockroaches and ants,” officials said, adding it constituted continued violations under Schedule 4.