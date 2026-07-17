Parsi Dairy, K Rustom raids: Restaurant body breaks silence, backs raids but seeks due process

In its first public response to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s crackdown on restaurants and food businesses, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Friday backed the state-wide enforcement drive, saying strict action against establishments violating food safety norms was necessary. At the same time, it urged the state government to ensure the crackdown remains fair, transparent and accompanied by clear communication and reasonable timelines for compliance.

The statement comes days after the FDA, under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, launched a sweeping enforcement drive that has seen action against several iconic Mumbai establishments, including K Rustom, Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Shalimar and the 110-year-old Parsi Dairy Farm.

“As an industry, we have a responsibility to maintain the highest standards of hygiene and compliance, and strict action should be taken against establishments that consistently maintain inadequate standards despite being given adequate opportunity to rectify them,” said Pranav Rungta, Vice President, NRAI.

“However, I believe the greatest and most sustainable impact comes when enforcement is accompanied by clear communication, practical guidance and reasonable timelines for compliance,” he said.

The NRAI has also urged the state government to ensure that enforcement remains “fair, transparent and free from excessive discretion.”

“Food safety enforcement should build trust and drive long-term compliance, not create uncertainty or opportunities for misuse. India needs a robust food safety ecosystem, and that can only be achieved through consistent standards, adequate regulatory capacity, industry engagement and accountable enforcement,” Rungta said.

Monsoon poses additional challenges

Rungta also pointed to operational challenges during the monsoon, including disruptions to infrastructure, waste management and pest control.

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“While restaurant operators remain responsible for maintaining hygiene within their premises, certain environmental challenges require a collaborative approach between businesses, local authorities and regulators,” he said.

The crackdown against food businesses in Maharashtra has intensified since IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner on May 25. Between May 25 and July 14, the FDA inspected 443 hotels, restaurants and dhabas, suspended 56 licences and issued 161 improvement notices.

Among the establishments whose licences have been suspended are iconic eateries such as Noor Mohammadi Hotel, which completed 100 years in 2024; the 73-year-old K Rustom & Co in Churchgate; and high-end restaurants Flint and Waarsa at the NCPA, operated by Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH) and helmed by chef Rahul Akerkar.

On Thursday, the FDA also suspended the food business licence of Mumbai’s 110-year-old Parsi Dairy Farm after inspectors found what it described as serious food safety and hygiene violations. In the dairy sector alone, the FDA has inspected 360 establishments since Mundhe took charge.