Massive FDA crackdown: 2,000 litres of adulterated milk, 320 kg basundi, ice cream destroyed

The FDA officials destroyed 238 litres of suspected adulterated buffalo milk that was being transported for sale. (Express photo)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, July 9, carried out a massive statewide crackdown on food safety violations and seized nearly 2,000 litres of milk, and 320 kilograms of dairy products, including basundi and ice cream. The FDA officials also destroyed the seized consignment before it could enter the market.

A series of FDA raids uncovered 1,952 litres of milk and 320 kg of dairy products, taking the total volume of intercepted goods to 2,272 kg/litres. Out of the seized consignment, 210 litres of raw milk was seized in Mumbai, 1,266 litres of cow’s milk from two dairies in Ahilyanagar, 238 litres of mixed milk in Jalgaon, and 160 kg each of basundi and ice cream from a dairy in Ghatkopar.