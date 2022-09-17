FDA cancels J&J licence to make baby powder in Mumbai

The apex-drug regulating body — Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — in Maharashtra has cancelled the baby powder manufacturing licence of global pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson (J&J)’s Mulund (Mumbai) plant. The company has also been instructed to recall the stock of the said product from the market, the FDA said in its order on Thursday.

In December 2018, the FDA-Maharashtra during a random inspection took samples of J&J’s talc-based baby powder from Pune and Nashik for quality check. The sample of baby powder manufactured at the Mulund plant was declared ‘not of standard quality’. The result of the test that came in 2019 concluded: “The sample does not comply with IS 5339: 2004 (Second Revision Amendment No. 3) specification for Skin powder for infants in the test pH.”

Later, a show-cause notice was served to the firm under Drugs and Cosmetics Act-1940 and Rules. But the firm challenged the result and demanded a retest, which was then referred to the government-run Central Drugs Laboratory, Kolkata.

“As the second test result that came recently re-established our findings that samples didn’t meet the standard quality parameters, there was no need to again send them show-cause notice. So, we directly cancelled their licence,” said an official from the FDA.

As per a FDA release, the product may affect the health of the skin of the babies. “For the safety of the public, we have cancelled the licence and instructed them to recall the stock,” said an official from the FDA, who didn’t wish to be identified.

In January 2020, the All Food and Drug Licence Holders’ Foundation wrote to the FDA-Maharashtra, pointing out the delay in initiating action against J&J.

“Generally, when the pH of baby powder is above average, it indicates a mistake in the manufacturing process and an impurity in an admixture element or ingredient during the manufacturing process. If the pH level in baby powder is above average, it can affect the skin of babies. Therefore, I request you to take this matter very seriously and conduct a fair investigation,” read the letter.

Meanwhile, there was no response from J&J when a message was sent for a comment.