Shut by Mundhe’s FDA in July, BMC’s HQ canteen to now show what’s in your food

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will put up posters listing the ingredients and nutritional values of food served at its headquarters canteen in Fort, in a pilot initiative to encourage healthy eating, officials said. The decision comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sealed the canteen in July.
According to officials, the pilot will be launched by this month and the BMC plans to replicate it at canteens in its 26 ward offices and civic-run hospitals soon.
The canteen, on the first floor of the headquarters annex building, serves hundreds, including civic staff, citizens, contractors, politicians, pensioners and labourers who visit the office daily. It was shut on July 23 after the FDA suspended the operator’s licence when an inspection found glaring violations of food safety norms. The operator, M/s Kamal Caterers Private Limited, was served an FDA notice on July 22. It reopened in August after the FDA’s re-inspection noted improvement and rated the premises 94 per cent compliant.
Sources said the BMC’s canteen committee made a preliminary visit to collect data on the canteen’s snacks and meals and prepare a list of nutritious items. “The list prepared by the canteen committee has been submitted to the BMC’s in-house nutritionist who is now preparing a detailed list of nutritional values of select items served at the canteen,” a government official told The Indian Express.
Once the nutritionist gives final approval, small posters across the canteen will list the ingredients of the food items, along with a sentence on the most prominent nutritional value.
The Fort canteen posters are likely to be up by October-end, sources said, adding that similar posters will gradually come up at all BMC-run canteens in the city, including at Nair and JJ hospitals.
The initiative follows a September 2 order by the government’s Public Health Department mandating balanced and healthy meals at government and semi-government meetings, as well as snacks in canteens.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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