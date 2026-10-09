Shut by Mundhe’s FDA in July, BMC’s HQ canteen to now show what’s in your food

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will put up posters listing the ingredients and nutritional values of food served at its headquarters canteen in Fort, in a pilot initiative to encourage healthy eating, officials said. The decision comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sealed the canteen in July.

According to officials, the pilot will be launched by this month and the BMC plans to replicate it at canteens in its 26 ward offices and civic-run hospitals soon.

The canteen, on the first floor of the headquarters annex building, serves hundreds, including civic staff, citizens, contractors, politicians, pensioners and labourers who visit the office daily. It was shut on July 23 after the FDA suspended the operator’s licence when an inspection found glaring violations of food safety norms. The operator, M/s Kamal Caterers Private Limited, was served an FDA notice on July 22. It reopened in August after the FDA’s re-inspection noted improvement and rated the premises 94 per cent compliant.