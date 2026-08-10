Amid uproar over foreign donations bill, Fadnavis’ ‘some are worried’ jibe at Opposition

Amid an uproar over amendments to the law governing foreign donations in India, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clarified that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, is neither against a religion nor a community. Rather, the bill is aimed at bringing greater accountability and transparency to check FCRA’s ‘misuse’ by ‘anti-national’ activities in India, Devendra Fadnavis said.

His clarifications came a few days after US Congressman Riley Moore voiced concerns on FCRA amendments, saying they could affect bilateral relations with India, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to emphasise that the “legislative matters concerning India are internal affairs.”

Speaking to the reporters, Devendra Fadnavis said, “The proposed amendment in the FCRA bill is not to deny foreign donations to any religious community or non-government organisations. To the contrary, the bill makes provision to ensure those misusing it for anti-national activities will be dealt with firmly.”

“All those organisations doing good work have no reason to fear. All those who conform to transparency and accountability have no reason to oppose the bill,” he said, adding, “The legislation does not target the Christian community. The uproar over the bill itself shows that some segments are worried they will come under scrutiny.”

The chief minister also said that some organisations were using the FCRA to carry out anti-national activities against India. Fadnavis explained that the legislation makes an audit of foreign donations mandatory under specified provisions, bringing accountability and transparency in foreign donations.

“This is necessary in the country’s interest. The larger objective [of the bill] should be seen in the right context as it is not targeting any organisation, political party, or religious institution.

Earlier, the Opposition had urged the government to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

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On the NCP (SP) working president leading an eight-member delegation to meet PM Narendra Modi today, Devendra Fadnavis said, “In a democracy, anybody can meet the PM. That’s good. There is no reason to attribute any other political motive to such meetings.”