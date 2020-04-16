F&B industry seeks reduction in license fees

On Monday, the department had issued a circular in which it offered to waive the 15 per cent hike if licence fees were paid on or before April 30. (Representational image) On Monday, the department had issued a circular in which it offered to waive the 15 per cent hike if licence fees were paid on or before April 30. (Representational image)

The food and beverage (F&B) industry on Wednesday expressed dismay at the 15 per cent hike in excise license fees announced by the state excise department last month, at a time when hotels, restaurants and bars are shut.

On Monday, the department had issued a circular in which it offered to waive the 15 per cent hike if licence fees were paid on or before April 30. Failure to do so would mean having to cough up the hiked amount. The industry had requested the department last month to roll back the hiked fees for 2020-21 but the state did not accede to the request.

On Wednesday, the three major trade bodies — Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) — wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking a withdrawal of the department’s circular and a pro rata reduction in license fees.

The letter stated that the circular had come at a time when “business sentiment is at its lowest ebb ever and the industry is seeking urgent relief from both Union and the state government for its mere survival”.

Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, HRAWI president, said that this was the time to suspend all statutory fees. “…the hospitality and tourism sector is one of the biggest job generator and contributor to India’s GDP. We have thrown open our restaurant and hotel kitchens to prepare meals for the needy and are providing close to one lakh meals per day. Besides, our rooms have been thrown open to house doctors and medical workers,” he said.

NRAI president Anurag Katriar said: “We are currently shut for business for almost a month and there is no concrete date of resumption on the horizon either. With our meagre resources, we are prioritising the human needs of our employees…”

