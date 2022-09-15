Father preserves body of daughter in salt pit for 44 days demanding justice for ‘rape, murder’

A tribal man in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district preserved the body of his daughter in a salt pit at his agricultural field for 44 days demanding justice for her alleged gangrape and murder. The Nandurbar police took the body to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital assuring the father of a re-autopsy and arrested three youths for abduction, rape and murder.

The 21-year-girl from Nandurbar district was found hanging on August 1 in another hamlet Vavi located 20 kms from her home. Her father claims that she was raped by four men. The police had subsequently registered her death as suicide after a post-mortem conducted at Nandurbar District Hospital had ruled out any foul play. The family, however, alleged that the police were not investigating the case properly and in protest, decided that they would preserve the body rather than cremate it.

Her family subsequently buried her in a makeshift grave that was covered and sealed with salt. Locals claimed that this technique was earlier used by locals to preserve and mummify bodies as part of their local custom.

“If the body had decomposed, the police would have gotten another reason to deny us justice. So, I had to preserve the body hoping for a second post-mortem that would bring the truth out,” the girl’s father told The Indian Express.

According to police, the girl from Dhadgaon taluka was allegedly kidnapped by three youths on August 1 while she was on the way to her house. A day later, the victim called up her relative in the village and informed that she had been kidnapped by one Ranjeet Thackrey and two other youths. She said they all raped her and were planning to kill her. She also disclosed that she is at Vavi village in the Dhadgaon taluka.

Later, the victim’s father received a call from a person in Vavi village saying his daughter’s body was found hanging on the branch of a tree on the village outskirts. Upon reaching the village, the victim’s family members found the dead body lying on the ground.

The Dhadgaon police registered a case of suicide and started a probe. However, the victim’s father told the police that his daughter was kidnapped, raped and murdered by Ranjeet and his two aides.

Advertisement

“We carried out the post-mortem in government hospital and found that it was a simple suicide case. On the basis of the statements of the victim’s father, we caught Ranjeet Thackrey and later released him, as there was no offence against him,” said Shrikant Bhumre, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Dhadgaon.

The body was handed over to her kin on August 2. However, the family members brought the body to their village and decided not to cremate.

A villager on the condition of anonymity said, “All the villagers are in support of the victim’s family. The deceased father decided that he will not cremate his daughter till all the accused involved in the incident are strictly punished. We also doubt the post-mortem reports prepared by authorities of the government civil hospital in Dhadgaon. Our girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered and we will not allow the culprits to roam freely. We all made a pit in the agricultural field of the victim’s family, and placed her body in it and covered it with salt to preserve it to get justice. Only then, will we cremate her body.”

Advertisement

A few days ago, Parineeti Phoksen, a social activist from Thane district, reached the village after learning about the incident. She made a representation to Nandurbar District Superintendent of Police, P R Patil, demanding justice to the tribal family.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“In the meeting with Bhumre, we demanded for a re-autopsy to be done in a government hospital in Mumbai. After his assurance, we allowed the police to take the dead body to Mumbai Thursday evening,” said a relative of the victim.

As matters escalated further, the Dhadgaon police registered a case against the three accused. “We were satisfied with the details and statements given by the victim’s family members and relatives. Acting on the complaint, we have today arrested three suspects—Ranjeet Thackrey, Sunil Valvi and Amar Valvi—all residents of Vavi village. At present, it is difficult to say anything. We are carrying out a probe,” said Bhumre.

“The autopsy will be video-recorded in the presence of a magistrate. Making arrangements for all the documents and procedures takes time,” said an official from the hospital.

Meanwhile, officials said that the body was surprisingly well-preserved.