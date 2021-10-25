‘I belong to multi religious family’: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede after Nawab Malik shares birth certificate

Hours after Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik shared a birth certificate, purportedly of Sameer Wankhede, stating that his father is one Dawood Wankhede, the NCB zonal director has issued a statement clarifying that his father is Hindu, while his mother was Muslim.

“I would like to express that my father Sh Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede retired as Senior Police Inspector of State Excise Department, Pune on 30.06.2007. My father is a Hindu and my mother Late Mrs Zaheeda was a Muslim. I belong to a composite, multi religious and secular family in true Indian tradition and I am proud of my heritage,” Wankhede said in a press release.

As per UPSC records, Wankhede while appearing for his exams had filled up the form as Sameer Dnyandev Wankhede. However, as per the certificate shared by Malik, his name appeared as Sameer Dawood Wankhede.

Condemning the tirade against him, Wankhede went on to state, “The publishing of my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of my family privacy. It is intended to malign me, my family, my father and my late mother.”

Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

Earlier in the day, Wankhede filed an affidavit before the special NDPS court, saying that he is is under a ‘lurking threat of arrest’ due to malafide intent. He urged the court to take cognizance of the pressure exerted on officers in the sub-judice matter, and asked for appropriate orders to be passed.

This comes in wake of statements made by one of nine independent witnesses in the Mumbai drug bust case, Prabhakar Sail, who claimed on Sunday that he had heard K P Gosavi, the alleged private investigator who accompanied NCB officials on the raid, say that Rs 8 crore would have to be given to Wankhede.

Prior to that, Malik had launched another attack on Wankhede on Thursday, claiming that the officer was specifically brought to the agency by the Centre post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after which it started “playing games with the film industry”. He had also sought to know the motive behind Wankhede’s visits to the Maldives and Dubai.

Also Read | NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede fears false implication, approaches city police chief

“The series of acts of Hon’ble Minister over the past few days have put me and my family under tremendous mental and emotional pressure. I am pained by the nature of personal, defamatory and slanderous attacks by Hon’ble Minister without any justification,” Wankhede stated on Monday.

The NCP leader has made a series of allegations against the officer. Earlier, Malik had tweeted that a person identified as Fletcher Patel, who has been named as a panch witness in the Aryan Khan drug bust case as well as that of Rhea Chakraborty, was known to the NCB Zonal Director.

Malik had also alleged in the past that Wankhede was working at the behest of the BJP to malign Bollywood. The NCB had hit back, alleging that since Malik’s son-in-law had been arrested by the NCB earlier this year, following which he was behind bars for around six months, Malik was trying to get back at the NCB.