Father arrested for rape of 17-year-old daughter

A 44-year-old man has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly sexually assaulting his 17-year-old daughter since March.

The police said the matter came to light on Monday when the father reached the hospital, where the girl was admitted due to an overdose of anti-depression pills, with a knife to threaten her.

The police said a case was registered late Monday under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act, following which the man was arrested the same day.

“At home, after everyone went to sleep at night, he would touch his daughter inappropriately… He had also threatened her not to inform anyone,” said an officer.

He added, “As she was being sexually assaulted often, she underwent trauma and started getting stressed at night… she, subsequently went into depression and started taking anti-depression pills.”

The police are trying to ascertain whether the girl started taking the medicines after consulting a doctor or was forced to take the pills by her father, who works as a ward boy in a hospital.

On Sunday night, the girl took extra pills and started feeling unwell on Monday morning. “As her health deteriorated, she contacted her cousin who worked in a private hospital nearby,” said the officer. The cousin went to the girl’s house and rushed her to the hospital, following which she was admitted.

On Monday evening, the father went to the hospital with a knife. “We believe he must have gone to the hospital to threaten her. However, when doctors there saw him with a knife, they raised an alarm,” said the officer.

The man threatened the girl in the presence of the doctors and then tried to flee. However, he was caught by hospital staffers and handed over to the local police.

“As the accused did not confess why he was threatening his daughter with a knife, we took the girl into confidence. The girl was initially reluctant, but eventually revealed her ordeal,” said the officer.