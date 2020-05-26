Fate of final semester exams in Maharashtra still in limbo

The minister has again asked the state committee – comprising vice-chancellors and which was constituted to prepare a report on the framework regarding conducting of exams – to submit a report in the next two days. The minister has again asked the state committee – comprising vice-chancellors and which was constituted to prepare a report on the framework regarding conducting of exams – to submit a report in the next two days.

Days after Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant announced the department’s intention to do away with the final year, final semester exams for college students, the issue continues to remain unresolved.

On Monday, the minister held a meeting, through videoconferencing, with vice-chancellors of state’s non-agricultural universities to discuss the possibility of cancelling exams. Sources said vice-chancellors were of the view that the exams should not be cancelled, even if they are delayed. The cancellation of examinations could hamper the grants received from the University Grants Commission and also affect the standing of state universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The minister has again asked the state committee – comprising vice-chancellors and which was constituted to prepare a report on the framework regarding conducting of exams – to submit a report in the next two days. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday wrote in support of cancellation of all exams in Saamana.

