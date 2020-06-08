Fatality rate rises in Maharashtra as toll crosses 3,000-mark

Maharashtra also reported 91 deaths due to Covid-19 on the day, crossing the 3000-mark. The state now has 3,060 deaths due to the viral infection. (Representational) Maharashtra also reported 91 deaths due to Covid-19 on the day, crossing the 3000-mark. The state now has 3,060 deaths due to the viral infection. (Representational)

After consistently sliding for over a month, the death rate in Maharashtra has once again started to rise. On Sunday, the mortality rate was recorded at 3.58 per cent, up from the 3.25 per cent recorded on May 25. In Mumbai, the mortality rate stood at 3.55 per cent on the day.

The state Sunday recorded 3,007 new Covid-19 cases, 1,218 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the total virus count in Maharashtra to 85,975. A total of 39,314 people have recovered, so far.

Maharashtra also reported 91 deaths due to Covid-19 on the day, crossing the 3000-mark. The state now has 3,060 deaths due to the viral infection.

Sixty-two of the new deaths were reported in Mumbai — the highest, so far, for the city. Eight deaths were reported in Solapur, two in Kolhapur, five in Ulhasnagar, four in Mira Bhayander, six in Pune, one each in Jalna, Palghar, Akola, and Nashik. Health officials said of 62 people who died in Mumbai, one was a resident of West Bengal.

While Mumbai’s death rate remains constant, districts like Jalgaon, Solapur, Dhule, and Nashik, have pulled up state’s fatality rate to 3.58 per cent, officials said. “These districts have a small base number, but deaths are surprisingly high,” a state health official said. Dhule, for instance, has a 8.8 per cent death rate, Jalgaon has 11 per cent, Solapur has 7.7 per cent and Nashik 5.8 per cent.

Health minister Rajesh Tope has formed a district task force in Jalgaon to monitor why deaths are high and chalk out a treatment protocol. The district is also taking advice from a task force in Mumbai to bring down their deaths. Jalgaon is also trying to procure 25 Tocilizumab doses through CSR funds to treat critical patients.

In St George’s hospital, Mumbai, a medical officer said the death rate has come down since they started putting patients on oxygen support. “As soon as the oxygen levels drop, it is advisable to provide patient oxygen and not wait for their health to deteriorate,” said Dr Gokul Bhole, medical officer.

Across Maharashtra, there are 5.58 lakh people under home quarantine. There are over 77,000 beds for quarantining high-risk people, and 28,504 have been admitted so far.

In Mumbai, 748 people with symptoms of Covid-19 were admitted on Sunday at quarantine centres. The BMC has advised people with cough, cold and fever to visit nearest dispensaries for a check-up. Those whose family members have tested positive can now directly reach out to private labs for home testing without a prescription if they develop symptoms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.