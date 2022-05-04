Fatality rate among partially and unvaccinated more than double of vaccinated: Study

AT A TIME, when nearly 2 crore beneficiaries across Maharashtra have missed their second dose against Covid-19, a study conducted by the Seven Hills Hospital in Marol—one of the major civic-run Covid facilities in Mumbai–showed that the fatality rate among the partially and unvaccinated population is more than the double vaccinated. The discharge rate among fully vaccinated beneficiaries was almost 94 per cent.

Like several other pieces of research conducted across the world, the study of Seven Hills Hospital conducted among 9,893 Covid-19 patients also emphasized the need to get fully vaccinated. The hospital conducted the breakthrough Covid-19 infection study among patients who were admitted between July 2021 and February 2022. Out of the total admitted patients, 4,710 were fully vaccinated with both doses. Of which, 281 or 5.96 per cent succumbed to the infection. But the deceased patients had severe comorbidities. Other than this, out of the 1,497 patients who had taken only a single dose of vaccine, 98 or 6.52 per cent died due to the infection. The highest number of fatalities has been recorded among unvaccinated patients. As the study showed, out of the 3,686 unvaccinated patients, 745 or 20.21 per cent succumbed to the infection.

Dr Smita Chavhan, additional dean of the Seven Hills Hospital said, “This study again established the fact that the vaccination may not stop the infection but it helps to control the severity among the patients. Thus, it is essential for the people, especially those with comorbidities, to take both the jabs.”

This comes at a time when nearly 1.77 crore beneficiaries have missed their scheduled second dose in the state. Maharashtra has given first dose to 92 per cent of its target population but only 75 per cent have taken the second dose.

With the flattening of the pandemic curve, the eagerness among the public for vaccination has faded away. Health minister Rajesh Tope has instructed all district collectors to improve the full vaccination coverage in Nandubar, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, and Akola that continue to be at the bottom of the list. “Instruction has been given to improve the vaccine coverage among adultsall required measures,” said Tope.