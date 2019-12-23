Hardlook: Teething troubles, switch to FASTag not fast enough

The bugs in the system have meant that vehicles aren’t exactly speeding through FASTag lanes the way the central government had foreseen. The bugs in the system have meant that vehicles aren’t exactly speeding through FASTag lanes the way the central government had foreseen.

A new word has entered the vocabulary of a typically tense exchange between a car driver and toll booth supervisor — it’s called FASTag. At 10 pm on Thursday at the Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, halfway between Panvel and Lonavala, it went like this — truck driver Mohammad Anwar dug out Rs 1,200 even as the barrier lifted to let him pass.

A sensor installed a few feet away had scanned a tiny chip mounted on a bed of white plastic fitted in the centre of the windshield. It deducted Rs 1,166 from an online wallet held by Anwar’s employer and the toll signal went from red to green. It was all over in two seconds, before Anwar could even hand over the cash. Over the next five minutes though, the supervisor had to persuade a confused Anwar to keep the cash and drive through.

Anwar was unaware of the function of the strip of plastic on his windscreen. “My employer owns many trucks and gives me a different one for every trip. I was still under the impression that I need to pay cash at toll booths. He did not inform me that the money would be automatically deducted from the tag,” he said.

Since December 15, when FASTag lanes became operational on state highways, toll plaza operators have had to deal with a variety of situations arising from the new cashless system. And each new argument has led to the discovery of a new challenge.

The scanner is unable to read the chip unless it is stuck properly on the windscreen. Each of the 20 lanes are equipped with handheld devices to scan the devices at close range. “Arguments happen with drivers when the fare is not deducted automatically from FASTags. Drivers assume that our system does not work but do not understand that this is either because there is insufficient balance in their accounts, the tags aren’t fixed properly or are damaged. There are people who fix FASTags on sun flaps or actually give them to us by hand. When a FASTag is fixed properly and has sufficient balance, it takes two seconds for a driver to pass the barrier,” said Pravin Kawanje, a manager at the toll plaza.

The chip, added Kawanje, is very delicate. “If you remove the chip and try to stick it back on the glass, it becomes damaged. If an air bubble is trapped while fixing it, the chip won’t read. It can also be damaged during a wash or if it accumulates dust. FASTags need to be made much more durable. Banks selling FASTags to drivers at our offices need to demonstrate the right way of fixing them. Otherwise arguments will continue. As it is drivers think that we only want to fleece them,” he said.

In Kawanje’s estimation, 80 per cent of the vehicles, mostly trucks, passing through his plaza have FASTags installed. “But just buying and fixing a FASTag isn’t enough. Drivers need to keep checking the balance. If your balance is too low after passing through one toll plaza, you will need to pay cash at the next one. We cannot issue receipts for small amounts,” he said.

Nilesh Gogat, a driver employed with a travel company, said that installing FASTags is beneficial to daily commuters on highways. “For transport companies, it makes sense to buy FASTags. We have purchased them for all of our cars. So far, it has been working smoothly. Only the exact toll amount is deducted from our wallets and we save some time,” he said.

But many drivers are yet to be convinced by the system. On Thursday night, a driver who paid cash despite having a FASTag said, “I think my boss gets the toll fare reimbursed and that’s why he gives me cash. When FASTag becomes mandatory from January 15, 2020, he might stop giving me cash for toll.”

Sunil Waghmare, a private bus driver complained about the bugs in the scanner. “I drive from Mumbai to Bengaluru on a daily basis. It is only at Khalapur toll plaza that money is not deducted from the FASTag directly. I have never paid cash anywhere else. I have stopped arguing with toll supervisors here because it is a waste of time,” he claimed.

Mohamed Shahnawaz, a state transport bus conductor travelling to Beed, said: “Our supervisors have put up notices at the depot saying that FASTags will be issued soon and that we won’t be given cash. We are still waiting for FASTags but as they have ordered in bulk, it may take time.”

Vijay Patil, Maharashtra Highway Police SP, said that the system must be implemented in gradual phases in order to be a success. In meetings with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and banks selling FASTags, the police have advised the parties to set up point of sale kiosks at toll plazas.

“Hardly any drivers have purchased FASTags yet and those who have, do not know how to fix them on their windshields. If sale kiosks are placed at toll plazas, not only will there be an increase in sales but the salespersons will also fix FASTags in a way that they are not damaged,” said Patil.

While Patil admitted that it was too soon to gauge the effect that the nascent system has had on traffic movement, the police have advised toll operators to ensure proper lane management. “They need to keep FASTag lanes moving quickly. If a driver sees that a FASTag lane is moving just as slowly as cash lane, he will become irritated and stick to the cash lane,” he said.

Toll plaza employees have also observed that another frequent reason for arguments are wrong FASTags. “There are instances of banks issuing wrong FASTags or customers not knowing the right FASTags for their vehicles while ordering online. A light motor vehicle FASTag fixed on a truck will never scan,” said Kawanje.

The bugs in the system have meant that vehicles aren’t exactly speeding through FASTag lanes the way the central government had foreseen. “We try to keep traffic moving as best as possible but waiting time will only reduce when people fix tags properly and all the glitches in the system are removed,” said Kawanje.

For now, Kawanje and his colleagues have been exhorting each driver to buy a FASTag ahead of the January 15, 2020, deadline when fines will be levied on highways run by MSRDC. Already on NHAI-administered highways, the fine for not using FASTags is double the toll fare. “After the deadline passes, the manpower required to work at toll plazas will reduce and quite a few of us will lose jobs. There are 240 of us working here in shifts. We do not know what will happen after January 15, 2020,” he added.

