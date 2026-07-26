Fast-track courts for paper leak cases are finally taking shape. What happens next?

The Bombay High Court on Friday designated two special courts in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) to conduct trials in pending cases involving exam irregularities, including paper leaks. (File)

More than a year after nationwide outrage over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in entrance and recruitment examinations prompted Parliament to enact a new anti-cheating law, states have begun setting up dedicated fast-track courts to try such offences.

The Bombay High Court on Friday designated two special courts in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) to conduct trials in pending cases involving exam irregularities, including paper leaks. Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have also designated similar courts following directions from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Here’s what the move means and whether it is likely to result in faster justice.