Farmers to get 2 lakh solar agri pumps: Devendra Fadnavis

The state energy department will distribute 2 lakh solar agriculture pumps among the farmers of Maharashtra soon, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

“One lakh solar agri pumps will be distributed among the farmers under the central government’s Kusum scheme, and the remaining 1 lakh by Mahavitaran – Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL),” Fadnavis said, adding that the backlog stock distribution of solar agri pumps in 2022 will also be cleared simultaneously.

Fadnavis has also directed officials of the energy department to install smart meters across the urban areas first, and then in rural pockets.