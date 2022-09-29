scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Farmers to get 2 lakh solar agri pumps: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis has also directed officials of the energy department to install smart meters across the urban areas first, and then in rural pockets.

Devendra Fadnavis

The state energy department will distribute 2 lakh solar agriculture pumps among the farmers of Maharashtra soon, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

“One lakh solar agri pumps will be distributed among the farmers under the central government’s Kusum scheme, and the remaining 1 lakh by Mahavitaran – Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL),” Fadnavis said, adding that the backlog stock distribution of solar agri pumps in 2022 will also be cleared simultaneously.

More from Mumbai

Fadnavis has also directed officials of the energy department to install smart meters across the urban areas first, and then in rural pockets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 12:12:51 am
Next Story

Lawyer knocks down woman cop while fleeing with confiscated scooter, held

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement