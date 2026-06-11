Farmers skip ‘dhul perni’ in kharif season with delay and uncertain monsoon in Maharashtra

Amidst delayed monsoon farmers in Maharashtra have completely skip ‘ dhul perni’ a traditional form of sowing during kharif season. Almost 50 per cent farmers specially in Vidarbha and Marathwada adopt ‘ dhul perni’ ( dry or dust sowing) method every year. The farmers start the pre-monsoon sowing using this method atleast ten days before the monsoon.

With state government advisory and weather forecast warning of delayed monsoon and inability to suggest a definite date, farmers across Maharashtra has avoided the dhul perni which in normal times is undertaken by June 10.

The agriculture department officials said, ” With unpredictable rain and EL Nino, our attempt is to protect farmers from taking any risk. We have issued advisory urging farmers against rushing sowing before the onset of full fledged monsoon.” Therefore, reports indicate farmers have avoided pre-monsoon dry sowing, officials confirmed.

Unlike last years 157 lakh hectares, this year area under kharif sowing is likely to decline upto 145 lalh hectares. The delayed and weak rainfall has kept 1.71 crore farmers on edge as they anxiously await the arrival of monsoon in state.

After tilling the agriculture land in month of May, farmers start the dhul perni where seeds are sown in dry soil. This process should complete before the rain arrives. Majority of small and marginal farmers who bank on cotton and soyabean as their main kharif crops in Vidarbha and Marathwada resort to this method.

A farmer and agriculture expert Devadand Pawar from Eastern Vidarbha region said, ” The farm loan waiver has brought financial assurance and relief to farmers. They can now assess fresh crop loan. Unfortunately, monsoon uncertainty has become a major hurdle. Farmers avoided dhulperni.”

Another farmer Yash Ingole from Yavatmal echoed same sentiments arguing, ” The premonsoon sowing helps farmers specially in cotton belt. But when monsoon timetable is uncertain, how are we to start the process of sowing.” Unfortunately, the wait seems longer and unending for farmers who are already reeling under multiple problems, he said.

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In the last one month agriculture department has issued weekly advisory asking farmers against hasty kharif sowing. The chief minister Devendra Fadnavis atleat thrice urged the farmers not to rush kharif sowing till monsoon officially arrives. The weather forecast in May predicted advanced monsoon in Maharashtra by first week of June. Later, it was modified to delayed arrival post June 12 and 15. Though some parts of Maharashtra has witness premonsoon showers.

The dhul perni is significant for farmers as it gives them an early start in kharif season. After mashagat ( field preparation for sowing), farmers throw seed in dry soil. The experienced farmers revealed the ‘dhul perni’ normally takes place between May 25 to June 10. But this year that deadline is now over. As nobody knows when it will rain. Once the sowing on dry soil is done, there should be rains within a week to ten days as it helps germinate the seeds which gradually grows into sapling.

In absence if mechanised farming and small and marginal farmers who constitute upto 65 to 70 per cent of farmering community in Vidarbha and Marathwada region, dhul perni is perceived as a tried and tested formula. The reasons are it ensures early harvest and avoids crops from pest attacks. However, there are certain notms which farmers have to ensure namely seeds sown pre-monsoon should get right soil and water. Secondly, use of fertilizers should not impact the seeds which are loosely scattered on dry soil.

The popularity of dhul perni has its roots in the belief that it helps in higher yields by 15 to 20 per cent. More importantly, farmers believe the process ensures early harvest which helps to avoid pest attack with onset on winter in month of November.

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Sources in agriculture department revealed, ” Last three years state has witnessed good monsoon. Farmers used dhul perni across regions including parts of Western Maharashtra and North Maharashtra.”

The state agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne has urged farmers to exercise caution and avoid taking risk. The government’s regular alerts to farmers against pre-monsoon sowing is to safeguard them from additional expenditure is rains fail.

The administration is confronting the challenge on ensuring sustained supply of quality seeds and fertilizers.

To avoid hoarding of seeds and fertilizers the administration has urged farmers to enroll on official portal. They also have to furnish the land record 7/ 12 to establish their authenticity for procuring fertilizers and seeds.

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The minister assured, ” We will provide three lakh quintals of seed stock. It will include 66,750 quintal soyabean seeds, 35500 quintal bhuimoong. Seeds for other crops also will be provided as required.” In an ardent appeal to farmers, he said, ” They should apply on the MahaDBT portal for quality seeds.” The district administration has been directed to monitor and take action against the private agents marketing substandard seeds and duping farmers in rural belt.