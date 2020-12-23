Farmers from Nashik on way to Delhi to reach MP today

The farmers, also protesting against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, claimed that it was meant to privatise the sector, which would result in higher power bills for consumers.

A contingent of farmers, which is travelling from Nashik to Delhi under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha to join protesting farmers in Delhi, is set to cross over into the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

While the contingent of over 500 farmers in 70-odd vehicles, which started off from Nashik on Monday evening, has had a smooth journey in the state so far, it is yet to be seen whether it will be allowed entry into Madhya Pradesh. Shrinivas Varma, Inspector General (Law and Order) from Madhya Pradesh Police, said, “We have alerted the superintendent of police of respective districts about farmers coming from Maharashtra and to ensure law and order.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the farmers’ cavalcade reached Malegaon, where they were joined by a few more farmers.

Addressing a meeting in Malegaon this afternoon, several leaders, including AIKS national president Dr Ashok Dhawale and state AIKS secretary Ajit Nawale, said that the peaceful march is to demand the complete repeal of the three farm laws introduced by the Union government, which would “destroy the farming community and benefit corporate houses”.

At a public meeting in Chandwad, the farmers paid homage to the 33 farmers who have been “martyred” to the cause in the last three weeks.

