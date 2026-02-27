Six lakh farmers yet to receive 2017 loan waiver benefits, Govt tells Assembly

The government stated 44.04 lakh of 50.60 lakh eligible farmers received benefits under the 2017 scheme.
Nearly six lakh farmers are still awaiting benefits under the 2017 farm loan waiver scheme, the Maharashtra government informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

In a written reply, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil said that of the 50.60 lakh farmers found eligible under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, benefits have been extended to 44.04 lakh farmers, while the process is underway to cover the remaining 6.56 lakh eligible beneficiaries.

Launched in June 2017, the scheme promised a complete waiver of outstanding crop loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh per farmer family, including principal and interest, to ease agrarian distress.

The government also provided figures for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana, stating that 32.29 lakh of 32.42 lakh eligible farmers have received debt waiver benefits. Additionally, 14.50 lakh farmers were disbursed incentive benefits under the 2019 scheme after completing Aadhaar authentication.

Responding to demands for a fresh loan waiver, the minister said a High Level Committee was constituted through a Government Resolution dated October 30, 2025, to recommend short and long term measures to free farmers from recurring debt.

The committee has sought detailed data from banks on agricultural loans, overdue accounts as of June 30 and September 30, 2025, and records of farmers who have regularly repaid crop loans over the past five years. Of the expected 54.63 lakh overdue loan accounts, data for 52.80 lakh accounts has been received and is being processed. Recommendations are expected after analysis is completed.

In view of heavy rains and floods during the Kharif 2025 season, the government has directed the State Level Bankers Committee and cooperative banks to restructure crop loans in affected talukas and grant a one year stay on recovery of agricultural loans.

The minister rejected allegations of fund shortages. He said ₹500 crore was sanctioned during the Winter Session of 2025 for the continued implementation of the 2017 scheme, and a budgetary provision of ₹5,175.51 crore has been sought for 2026 to 27.

The written reply comes a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the House during the debate on the Governor’s address that the committee examining the loan waiver process is currently at work and its report is awaited. He assured members that the government would honour its commitments at the appropriate time.

