Six lakh farmers yet to receive 2017 loan waiver benefits, Govt tells Assembly

Nearly six lakh farmers are still awaiting benefits under the 2017 farm loan waiver scheme, the Maharashtra government informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

In a written reply, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil said that of the 50.60 lakh farmers found eligible under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, benefits have been extended to 44.04 lakh farmers, while the process is underway to cover the remaining 6.56 lakh eligible beneficiaries.

Launched in June 2017, the scheme promised a complete waiver of outstanding crop loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh per farmer family, including principal and interest, to ease agrarian distress.

The government also provided figures for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana, stating that 32.29 lakh of 32.42 lakh eligible farmers have received debt waiver benefits. Additionally, 14.50 lakh farmers were disbursed incentive benefits under the 2019 scheme after completing Aadhaar authentication.