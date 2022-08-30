scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Farmer who tried to immolate self outside Vidhan Bhavan over family feud succumbs

A resident of Tandalwadi village in Osmanabad district, Deshmukh had set himself on fire while the Assembly session was in progress.

Police said that there is an ongoing dispute between Deshmukh and his brother over a property. (File Photo)

Subhash Bhanudas Deshmukh, a farmer from Osmanabad, who attempted suicide outside the Vidhan Bhavan on August 23 died on Monday morning in J J Hospital.

A resident of Tandalwadi village in Osmanabad district, Deshmukh had set himself on fire while the Assembly session was in progress. The policemen on duty doused the fire on his clothes and took him to the G T hospital. Police said that there is an ongoing dispute between Deshmukh and his brother over a property. “The dispute is not over farming. But there is a land dispute between his brother and him,” said an officer after the incident.

“His father had also attempted suicide a few months ago as the dispute was not being resolved. He (Deshmukh) sustained burn injuries. Orders have been given to inquire into the matter to ascertain what the dispute is and how it can be resolved as per law,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Council last week soon after the incident.

Dr Pallavi Saple dean of J J Hospital said, “Deshmukh died because of burn-related complications on Monday at 11.45 am. He had 45 per cent burns.”

