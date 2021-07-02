Farmer-friendly Bill in Monsoon Session: Maharashtra Govt

Maharashtra government will bring in a new farmer-friendly agriculture legislature bill in the two-day Monsoon Session of the state Assembly that begins on July 5, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday.

Unhappy with Centre’s three farm laws that have triggered protests in several parts of the country, the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government wants to bring its own legislature, which will strengthen the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and “secure farmers from exploitation of outside traders”, said Pawar.

Maharashtra has 305 APMCs with an average annual turnover of Rs 50,000 crore.