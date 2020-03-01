Maharashtra Farm loan waiver scheme: Second list of 21 lakh beneficiaries released

The scheme to write off outstanding crop loan of up to Rs 2 lakh, as on September 30, 2019, was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last December. He had directed the administration to complete the entire process by April 2020. (Express photo) The scheme to write off outstanding crop loan of up to Rs 2 lakh, as on September 30, 2019, was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last December. He had directed the administration to complete the entire process by April 2020. (Express photo)

The Maharashtra government on Saturday released the second list of 21.82 lakh account holders who will avail its farm loan waiver scheme, taking the total number of beneficiaries declared till now to 21.97 lakh. The first list of 15,358 beneficiaries of the farm loan waiver scheme was released on February 24.

“Over 1.25 lakh farmers have been authenticated till now and they will start receiving money in their accounts from Monday onwards, given tomorrow (Sunday) is a holiday,” the statement quoted principal secretary (Cooperation) Abha Shukla as saying.

Complete lists have been released in 15 districts, while in 13 districts, it has been declared partially. The list of beneficiaries has not been declared in six districts yet as model code of conduct is in force there for the gram panchayat polls.

The scheme to write off outstanding crop loan of up to Rs 2 lakh, as on September 30, 2019, was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last December. He had directed the administration to complete the entire process by April 2020. The government has provided Rs 14,000 crore for the scheme, also known as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Karj Mafi Yojana.

“Although the process of uploading the names of beneficiaries has been expedited, banks will have to initiate the process of crediting the amount in the accounts of individual farmers. That will take some time,” said an official.

