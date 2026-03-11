Eligibility criteria for farm loan waiver will not be complicated, says Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday told the state Assembly that the eligibility criteria for the proposed farm loan waiver announced in the state budget to provide relief to those burdened by agricultural debt will not be “too complicated” and will be announced soon.

Replying to the debate on the state budget, Fadnavis said a committee is currently working on finalising the norms for the loan waiver.

He also claimed that the state has created nearly 70 per cent of its planned irrigation capacity. Of the total irrigation potential of 81 lakh hectares, capacity for about 57 lakh hectares has already been developed, he said.

Responding to concerns over the state’s finances, Fadnavis said Maharashtra’s economy remains strong and that the government has maintained fiscal discipline despite expenditure pressures.

“As long as financial discipline is maintained, there will be no shortage of resources,” he said, adding that the state’s revenue deficit has been kept below one per cent.

Fadnavis said irrigation works covering about 2.43 lakh hectares are currently underway. In Marathwada, irrigation potential stands at 17 lakh hectares, of which 12 lakh hectares has already been developed.

He said the state has completed 110 minor and 67 major irrigation projects so far.

The Chief Minister also referred to a proposed river linking project to divert water from the Ulhas basin to Marathwada and North Maharashtra. The project, estimated to cost Rs 87,000 crore, aims to transfer 78 TMC of water and is expected to secure clearances within four months, he said.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra is among the leading states in implementing the Magel Tyala Saur Pump scheme, with about 1,500 solar pumps being installed daily.

The scheme has so far benefited 10.25 lakh farmers and brought nearly 40 lakh acres under irrigation, he said.

Of the state’s 46 lakh agricultural electricity consumers, nearly 33 lakh are currently receiving daytime power supply. The remaining farmers will be covered by the end of the year, he added.

According to the Chief Minister, the scheme has reduced the state’s electricity purchase costs by Rs 10,000 crore and subsidy expenditure by Rs 5,500 crore, while lowering carbon emissions by about 25 per cent.

During the debate, several legislators sought clarity on the government’s promise of farm loan relief. The ruling alliance had earlier promised to make land records debt-free but later announced a loan waiver limited to Rs 2 lakh, drawing criticism from the Opposition.

Senior legislator Dilip Walse-Patil raised the issue after the Chief Minister’s speech and also flagged the financial difficulties faced by cooperative sugar factories.

Fadnavis said the eligibility criteria for the loan waiver would be announced soon and assured the House that a meeting would be held to address concerns of cooperative sugar mills.