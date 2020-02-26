Farm loan waiver: BJP protests outside 400 tehsil offices, submits memorandum to Governor

the delegation lead by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted letters — some written with blood — signed by 55,000 farmers to Koshyari. (Gurmeet Singh) the delegation lead by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted letters — some written with blood — signed by 55,000 farmers to Koshyari. (Gurmeet Singh)

The BJP staged protests outside 400 tehsil offices in the state a day after the Sena-NCP-Congress government released the first list of 15,398 beneficiaries of the farm loan waiver scheme announced late last year. In Mumbai, too, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other party MLAs held a demonstration at Azad Maidan.

A BJP delegation also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to highlight the “plight” of farmers and “failure” of the state government to keep its promises on crop loan waiver and compensation for crop loss. Seeking his intervention to ensure farmers get blanket loan waiver, the delegation lead by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted letters — some written with blood — signed by 55,000 farmers to Koshyari.

In a memorandum to the Governor, the BJP said: “No farmer has got relief and compensation for unseasonal rainfall. The government had promised Rs 25,000 per hectare and Rs 50,000 per hectare relief for crop loss. But it has remained on paper.”

During the protest at Azad Maidan, Fadnavis said: “At the pace with which the government is working on its crop loan waiver scheme, it will take 38 to 39 years to cover all eligible farmers… While there are 1.45 crore farmers in the state, the government has so far completed the process for only 15,000 farmers. But not a single farmer has received the loan waiver.”

Citing an example of Sakhli village in Buldhana, he said: “Sakhli village has a population of 18,000. Total number of farmers are 1,821. But the number of farmers who are shortlisted for crop loan are only 193.”

Without naming any party, Fadnavis sought to know what happened to the demand of giving Rs 25,000 per hectare (of crop loss) to farmers hit by untimely rains. The NCP and the Congress had made such a demand last year when they were in the Opposition.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that over 2.5 lakh party workers, farmers and women took part in the protests organised at the protests.

