Farm laws repealed due to fear of backlash in UP, Punjab polls: MVA

MAINTAINING THAT the Union government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws was an achievement of the country’s “common man”, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the Centre must learn from its “humiliation” and take Opposition parties and other stakeholders into confidence before drafting and enacting such legislations. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the BJP-led Union government decided to repeal the laws fearing a backlash in upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Thackeray, in a statement, said that farmers all over the country were protesting against the laws and that the agitation continues even now. He paid tributes to the farmers who lost their lives in the movement.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, he hoped that the technical process for repeal is completed soon.

Also Read | Farm laws repeal live updates: Samyukt Kisan Morcha to decide future course of action during meet on weekend

“Maha Vikas Aghadi has repeatedly stated its position against these farm laws. We also discussed the adverse effects of these laws in the Cabinet and in the legislature. Before enacting such legislations henceforth, the Centre should take Opposition parties and the stakeholders into confidence for taking decisions in the interest of the nation… so that the humiliation that has taken place today does not happen again,” said Thackeray.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the PM should apologise to the family members of the 700 farmers who have lost their lives in the agitation. “He should announce monetary relief for those who lost lives and also withdraw all cases against farmers, including cases registered for violence at Red Fort,” Raut tweeted.

PM Modi should apologise to the family members of 700 farmers who lost lives, he should also announce monetary relief for those who lost lives and he should also withdraw all cases against Farmers including cases registered for violence on Red Fort.

जय जवान

जय किसान — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 19, 2021

He described the decision as “a big slap” on the face of those, including BJP leaders and the party’s “blind supporters” who called the protesters fake farmers, terrorists and Khalistanis.

Pawar, speaking to mediapersons in Chandrapur, said: “The farmers from some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana took part in the protests against the farm laws. Now, when elections are to be held in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the people would have asked BJP about the farm laws… That is why the laws have been repealed.”

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, Uddhav Thackeray hoped that the technical process for repeal is completed soon.

(File) Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, Uddhav Thackeray hoped that the technical process for repeal is completed soon.(File)

The NCP chief slammed the Centre for passing the three laws in haste. “The farm laws were passed in a few hours by the Centre. There were many who saw that the laws would create problems for the agriculture economy, and that led to opposition to the laws. While the farmers were demanding the repeal of the laws, the Union government had taken an adamant stand and refused to repeal them,” he added.

Congress Minister Ashok Chavan said that it was a victory for the farmers. “Draconian farm laws are to be repealed. Remember this nation will run on collective consciousness and not on the whims and frenzies of one person,” he added.

“The Centre and the BJP should apologise to the country for the oppression, atrocities and humiliation meted out to the farmers in the agitation against these laws. Fearing backlash of the agitation in the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other states, the Centre had to take this decision. Had this decision been taken earlier, the lives of many farmers could have been saved,” said Chavan.