Repeal of farm laws: Congress to hold ‘victory marches’ across Maharashtra

THE CONGRESS has decided to organise victory marches across the state on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the farm laws. The AICC has sent directives to all states to hold marches.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “This is a victory of the farmers and happened due to the firm support of Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.’’

The main celebration is at state Congress headquarters at Tilak Bhavan.

Also Read | Congress welcomes repeal of farm laws, but blames Centre for lives lost in stir

State Congress chief Nana Patole said, “Fearing defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, the resolve of the farmers and the growing anti-government sentiment among the public, have brought the BJP government to its knees and they had to repeal the three black farm laws. This is a historic victory for the farmers of the country which has led to the arrogant dictatorial Modi government’s defeat.

Mumbai Congress working president Charan Sapra said, “Our district committees are planning marches at various places in Mumbai.’’

PM Modi should apologise to the family members of 700 farmers who lost lives, he should also announce monetary relief for those who lost lives and he should also withdraw all cases against Farmers including cases registered for violence on Red Fort.

जय जवान

जय किसान — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 19, 2021

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut tweeted that the PM should apologise to the family members of the 700 farmers who lost their lives and he should also announce monetary relief for those who lost their lives and withdraw cases against farmers including on the violence on Red Fort. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the country has now seen the power of the common man.