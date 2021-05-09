Farhan Akhtar’s first jab at drive-in centre invokes eligibility cries

People asked how he got the vaccine when such centres are meant exclusively for the 60-plus age group. (Instagram/@FarhanAkhtar)

ACTOR FARHAN Akhtar, who got his first vaccine dose at the vaccine drive-in centre at the Andheri sports complex and announced it happily on Twitter, faced a volley of questions on whether he was eligible for the jab at the centre when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) guidelines clearly specify that it is meant only for senior citizens.

On Saturday, Akhtar (47) tweeted, “Got my first jab today via drive-through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe.”

People asked how he got the vaccine when such centres are meant exclusively for the 60-plus age group.

“Thought drive in was only for 60+ Citizen’s. Did bmc open it for all age categories. Can anyone enlighten,” tweeted the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA).

After the huge success of the drive-in centre at Kohinoor parking lot in Dadar west, the BMC planned for more at other locations. On May 6, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal issued an order, starting at least seven drive-in vaccination centres across the city.

However, he has clearly said these drive-ins can be made available for only 60-plus citizens. “Only 60-plus people get both doses of Covishield and strictly by appointment,” stated the order.

Civic officials made the claim that the drive-in centre at the Andheri sports complex is yet to be started. Assistant Municipal Commissioner K-west (Andheri), Vishwas Mote did not respond to messages and calls.