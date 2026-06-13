Rs 3,200 for an airport ride: Strike triggers fare shock at Navi Mumbai airport

Passengers arriving at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Friday faced inconvenience after app-based cab drivers affiliated with major aggregator platforms went on strike, alleging that existing fare structures were inadequate to sustain their livelihoods.

Drivers associated with Ola, Uber and Rapido refused to accept pick-ups from the airport, arguing that current fares failed to account for rising operational expenses.

“Considering the increasing fuel prices, toll charges and vehicle maintenance costs, drivers’ take-home income shrinks significantly,” said Mohd Rizwan Shaikh, president of the trade union Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh’s app-based transport unit.

Absolute chaos, scuffles at the Mumbai T2 airport. Autos refuse passengers, demand more than fare, despite it being a pick-up point. Mumbai’s mostly-absent traffic police missing, as always. @MTPHereToHelp’s descent into an hopelessly inefficient force feared by none, perceived… pic.twitter.com/HBng0rUK5I — Kunal Purohit (@kunalpurohit) June 11, 2026

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Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers warn of extended strike

Those who were protesting warned that unless fare calculations were revised to reflect trip durations and distances more fairly, app-based pick-up services from NMIA would remain suspended. Among their key demands was a minimum fare of Rs 28 to Rs 35 per kilometre, depending on the vehicle category, including hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs.

Another major point of contention was the token-based pick-up system introduced at the airport. Under the mechanism, passengers can book cabs through aggregator apps only after receiving a token, following which they are required to proceed to designated pick-up zones. While commuters are shown fare estimates and trip distances before confirming a booking, drivers claim they are not provided with similar information.

“We are simply called when a slot becomes available and are expected to ferry the next waiting passenger. We do not get to see the trip details, including the destination or fare, unless the customer shares the token with us,” said a Rapido-affiliated driver.

Drivers returned to work only after assurance of fare revision talks

The impact of the strike was visible throughout the day, with designated pick-up areas for Ola, Uber and Rapido remaining largely deserted from the morning hours. Services gradually resumed after 7 pm following discussions between driver representatives and authorities.

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An Uber-affiliated driver claimed that those participating in the strike began returning to work after receiving assurances that fare revisions were under consideration and could be implemented in the coming days.

The agitation also caused considerable hardship for passengers travelling to distant locations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after landing at the airport. Commuters reported unusually long waiting periods and alleged that alternative transport operators were charging significantly higher fares in the absence of app-based cabs.

Raj Kumar Jain, who was travelling to Andheri East, said he was forced to hire a prepaid taxi at a fare of Rs 3,200 due to the shortage of app-based vehicles.

“There were hardly any cabs in sight, and I had no option but to take a prepaid taxi,” he added.

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Feeder buses to the recue

The complaints surfaced amid existing concerns among passengers regarding allegedly high fares charged for travel between NMIA and several destinations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In an effort to mitigate passenger inconvenience, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), which already operates feeder bus services to nearby railway stations, including Belapur, Kharkopar, Targhar and Panvel, deployed additional buses during the disruption. Apart from NMMT services, passengers also had the option of using Chalo bus services connecting the airport to destinations such as Marol, Dadar and Thane.

While NMIA and cab aggregators Uber and Rapido did not respond to queries from The Indian Express, Ola declined to comment on the issue.